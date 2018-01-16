A woman died after being shot in the face by a man during an argument outside a Bronx deli, police say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

A woman has died after being shot in the face by a man during some sort of argument just outside a Bronx deli, police say.

Witnesses and officials found the unconscious, bloodied body of a 36-year-old woman after shots rang out in front of a bodega on 149th Street in Mott Haven around 11:30 Monday night, according to authorities.

Police said they believe the woman, who has not yet been identified, was arguing with a man when he shot her in the face and then took off running. It wasn't clear what sparked the dispute.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.