Dead Woman Found Sitting on Bench in Washington Square Park

What to Know A dead woman was found sitting on a park bench in Washington Square Park Wednesday

She has not been identified, but cops believe she may have had some sort of a medical episode

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died

A woman has been found dead on a bench inside Washington Square Park, and authorities are investigating whether some sort of medical episode may have been the cause, police said Thursday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found unconscious in the park shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was sitting up -- and pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Cops say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

It wasn't immediately clear what led cops to believe she may have had a medical episode.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.