Mysterious Death of 25-Year-Old NYC Volunteer Ruled a Homicide - NBC New York
Mysterious Death of 25-Year-Old NYC Volunteer Ruled a Homicide

No arrests have been made, and no cause of death has been released

Published 39 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in a Staten Island park last month has been ruled a homicide

    • Ola Salem, of Staten Island, was found unresponsive in Bloomingdale Park on Oct. 24; authorities haven't released a cause of death

    • The young woman volunteered at a shelter for Muslim women in Brooklyn; she's been described as a beautiful soul with an infectious laugh

    Authorities have ruled the death of a woman who was found in a Staten Island park late last month a homicide, though no details have emerged about who killed her -- or why. 

    The body of Ola Salem, of Staten Island, was found on a Thursday morning in October near Pleasant Plains' Bloomingdale Park. Salem, 25, was fully clothed but unconscious when she was found in a wooded area around 9:30 a.m. Oct 24. 

    No arrests have been made, and no cause of death has been released. 

    When her body was first identified, friends and loved ones were shattered, describing Salem as a "beautiful soul" with an infectious laugh. She worked at a shelter for Muslim women in Brooklyn and was the group's first ever volunteer. 

    People who work there said she dedicated her life to protecting victims of domestic violence -- and those who knew and loved Salem were stunned by her death. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

