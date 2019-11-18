The woman who was found dead in the park a week ago worked at a shelter for Muslim women in Brooklyn, and described as a "beautiful soul" with an infectious laugh. NBC New York’s Adam Kuperstein reports.

What to Know The death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in a Staten Island park last month has been ruled a homicide

Ola Salem, of Staten Island, was found unresponsive in Bloomingdale Park on Oct. 24; authorities haven't released a cause of death

The young woman volunteered at a shelter for Muslim women in Brooklyn; she's been described as a beautiful soul with an infectious laugh

Authorities have ruled the death of a woman who was found in a Staten Island park late last month a homicide, though no details have emerged about who killed her -- or why.

The body of Ola Salem, of Staten Island, was found on a Thursday morning in October near Pleasant Plains' Bloomingdale Park. Salem, 25, was fully clothed but unconscious when she was found in a wooded area around 9:30 a.m. Oct 24.

No arrests have been made, and no cause of death has been released.

When her body was first identified, friends and loved ones were shattered, describing Salem as a "beautiful soul" with an infectious laugh. She worked at a shelter for Muslim women in Brooklyn and was the group's first ever volunteer.

People who work there said she dedicated her life to protecting victims of domestic violence -- and those who knew and loved Salem were stunned by her death.

The investigation is ongoing.