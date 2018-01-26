It's not clear how the woman, who has not been identified, died. Roseanne Colletti reports.

The woman found dead on a Brooklyn sidewalk after authorities responded to a 911 call about an assault has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of another New York City borough, authorities said Friday.

Cops found the body of Taina Lacend, of the Bronx, on the pavement outside an Olean Street home in Midwood around 6:30 a.m. Thursday when they responded to a call about an attack in progress.

They said at the time that she had no obvious signs of trauma, and it wasn't clear how she died. But police did say it appeared to be a criminal investigation. The medical examiner's office is expected to release autopsy results Friday.

Witnesses told News 4 it looked like the woman's clothing was in disarray and that there appeared to be blood on her face.

"I just saw the legs sticking out," said Oleg Tovar, one of the witnesses. "There were boots, looked like UGGs."

Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.