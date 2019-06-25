What to Know Cops are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman found in a Queens bedroom as "suspicious"

Authorities are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman found in a Queens bedroom as suspicious, officials said Tuesday.

Cops responding to a 911 call about an unconscious woman at the home on 115th Street in Richmond Hill found Jennifer Richard dead around 6:20 p.m. a day earlier. It's not clear who placed the 911 call.

Richard had no medical history that would have explained her sudden death, nor was she a known drug user, authorities said. Police are treating her death as suspicious given those factors and her age.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a sprawling scene, with more than a dozen law enforcement officers spotted in the area for hours.