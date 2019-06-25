Cops Probe Death of 26-Year-Old NYC Woman as 'Suspicious,' Officials Say - NBC New York
Cops Probe Death of 26-Year-Old NYC Woman as 'Suspicious,' Officials Say

Published 16 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Cops are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman found in a Queens bedroom as "suspicious"

    • Jennifer Richard was found dead around 6:20 p.m. Monday after cops got a 911 call; it's not clear who placed that call

    • Video posted to the Citizen app showed a sprawling scene, with more than a dozen law enforcement officers spotted in the area for hours

    Authorities are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman found in a Queens bedroom as suspicious, officials said Tuesday. 

    Cops responding to a 911 call about an unconscious woman at the home on 115th Street in Richmond Hill found Jennifer Richard dead around 6:20 p.m. a day earlier. It's not clear who placed the 911 call. 

    Richard had no medical history that would have explained her sudden death, nor was she a known drug user, authorities said. Police are treating her death as suspicious given those factors and her age.

    Video posted to the Citizen app showed a sprawling scene, with more than a dozen law enforcement officers spotted in the area for hours. 

