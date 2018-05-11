A 64-year-old woman was found dead, a knife in her back, at her home in Queens when a home health aide went to check on her and no one came to the door, authorities say.

The aide went to the home on Eighth Street in Astoria around 10 a.m. Wednesday and no one answered the doorbell. The aide called the woman's daughter and they both went in -- they found Donna Blanchard unconscious inside.

Blanchard was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she had traumatic injuries to her back. The case has been ruled a homicide, though it's not clear who may have killed Blanchard or why.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry and the apartment was not ransacked. The investgation is ongoing.