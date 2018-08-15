What to Know Multiple news outlets have identified the 26-year-old woman found dead on an NYC sidewalk Tuesday as a pregnant reality star

Police have not released her name pending family notification; she was found early in the morning wearing only underwear and a shirt

It's not clear if she was sexually assaulted, nor were police able to immediately confirm she had drugs in her possession

The 26-year-old woman found dead on a sidewalk in the Bronx was wearing only underwear and a shirt, police said Wednesday, but authorities could not confirm multiple reports that she was a pregnant reality star.

The woman was found unresponsive on the pavement near Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. There were no obvious signs of trauma and police have not released her name pending family notification.

Cops said it's not clear if she was sexually assaulted, nor was it known if she was in possession of drugs. They also could not confirm she was pregnant.

Multiple news outlets have identified the woman as Lyric McHenry, who worked on a reality show with Magic Johnson's son. IMDb credits include producer contributes to "The Culture," a TV series and "Downpour Summer," a short. According to the Daily News, the Stanford University graduate was 20 weeks pregnant.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after she was found. Autopsy results are pending.

