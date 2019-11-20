Death of Woman Found on Manhattan Sidewalk Ruled a Homicide - NBC New York
Death of Woman Found on Manhattan Sidewalk Ruled a Homicide

    What to Know

    • A 31-year-old woman was found unconscious on a sidewalk in Manhattan on Oct. 2

    • She was taken to a hospital, where she died eight days later; her name was Renee Campbell

    • Authorities have just ruled her death a homicide; no arrests have been made

    Authorities have ruled the death of a woman who was found unconscious on a Manhattan sidewalk last month a homicide, though mystery continues to swirl around who may have killed her -- or why. 

    Renee Campbell, 31, was found on a sidewalk in front of a building on West 127th Street around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead eight days later, on Oct. 10. 

    There was no information on any sort of trauma to her body or how she may have ended up on the sidewalk. No arrests have been made. 

