A 34-year-old woman was found dead on the floor of her Brooklyn bedroom, her hands handcuffed behind her body and a plastic bag over her head, police say.

Authorities say Ketsia Zephir was pronounced dead at the scene on East 21st Street around 3:15 p.m. Sunday; there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body and no apparent signs of a struggle inside the room.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.