Woman, 34, Found Dead on Bedroom Floor With Hands Cuffed, Plastic Bag on Head: Police - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Tracking Nor'easter #4 -- the Latest
logo_nyc_2x

Woman, 34, Found Dead on Bedroom Floor With Hands Cuffed, Plastic Bag on Head: Police

Published 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Welcome Kindness With Come From Away
    News 4

    What to Know

    • A 34-year-old woman was found dead on the floor of her bedroom, her hands handcuffed behind her body and a plastic bag over her head

    • Authorities say Ketsia Zephir was pronounced dead at the scene; there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body, police say

    • The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death

    A 34-year-old woman was found dead on the floor of her Brooklyn bedroom, her hands handcuffed behind her body and a plastic bag over her head, police say.

    Authorities say Ketsia Zephir was pronounced dead at the scene on East 21st Street around 3:15 p.m. Sunday; there were no obvious signs of trauma on her body and no apparent signs of a struggle inside the room. 

    The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Latest Timeline, Expectations for Nor'easter No. 4

    Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Latest Timeline, Expectations for Nor'easter No. 4

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us