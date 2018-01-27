Woman Dead, Driver Missing in NJ Crash Mystery

A deadly crash in Jersey City on Saturday has police searching for a driver and answers. Wale Aliyu reports.

A deadly crash in New Jersey has investigators searching for answers – and the vehicle’s driver.

Debris littered the roadway around the badly damaged Honda Accord after it smashed into a guardrail early Saturday morning in Jersey City.

When officers arrived they discovered a woman’s body in the backseat, but the vehicle’s driver was nowhere to be found, police said.

Investigators from the Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit were seen searching around the sedan with flashlights at the intersection of Newark Avenue and Seventh Street.

It appears the driver fled and that the woman was a passenger in the car.

It’s unclear if the woman, who police have not identified, died in the accident or sometime before it.

No other injuries were reported.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 201-915-1345.