The NYPD released surveillance footage of what appears to be a random slashing right outside of the Apollo Theater in Harlem. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A woman was sliced in the face Tuesday night right in front of the Apollo Theater in Harlem, police say

The attack appears to be random, but cops didn't elaborate on a possible motive

The 48-year-old woman was treated at an area hospital and is expected to be OK

Police say they are looking for a man who carved up a woman’s face right in front of the Apollo Theater Tuesday night in what appears to be a random attack.

The 48-year-old woman was sliced on the right side of her face around 8:30 as she walked past the theater on 125th Street in Harlem, according to the NYPD. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated. She is expected to be OK.

Police say this is the man who slashed a woman in the face outside the Apollo Theater.

Photo credit: NYPD

Investigators released new surveillance footage of the attack. It shows the attacker casually walking on the sidewalk in front of the theater. The victim comes into frame when the suspect changes course, sneaks up behind her and cuts her face, the video shows.

It doesn’t appear there were any words exchanged between the pair prior to the attack.

Police urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead to an arrest.

Enjoy Summer in NYC with These Concerts and Festivals

