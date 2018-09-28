Rescuers Save Woman Stranded in NY Creek After Crash

Rescue crews have saved a woman who crashed her car into a creek in Orange County and wound up stranded in the fast-moving waters as she waited for help.

Rescue crews have saved a woman who crashed her car into a creek in Orange County and wound up stranded in the fast-moving waters as she waited for help.

The woman somehow went off the road, through a guardrail and into the creek near Tuthill and Willow Creek roads in Blooming Grove, which was swelling with a fast current due to the recent heavy rain.

The car became submerged in the water, and the woman climbed onto the top of the car as she waited for help.

Rescuers used ropes and ladders to get to the woman and bring her out. The car was also removed.

The woman is OK, authorities said.