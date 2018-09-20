A woman who was allegedly groped on the subway at Grand Central Terminal chased after her attacker, whacking him in the back of the head and attempting to hold onto his shirt before he peeled off and got away, video shows. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman who was allegedly groped on the subway at Grand Central Terminal chased after her attacker, whacking him in the back of the head and attempting to hold onto his shirt before he peeled off and got away, video shows.

The NYPD says the suspect grabbed the 26-year-old woman's buttocks as she was walking down a staircase inside the Grand Central/42nd Street subway station at about 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

The woman chased after the man, hitting him in the back of the head and attempting to restrain him before he broke off and got away.

The suspect is about 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, about 225 pounds with eyeglasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.