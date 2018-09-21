A woman who was allegedly groped on the subway at Grand Central Terminal chased after her attacker, whacking him in the back of the head and attempting to hold onto his shirt before he peeled off and got away, video shows. (Published Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018)

What to Know The woman seen on surveillance video chasing after and hitting a man who allegedly groped her at Grand Central is speaking out

Chantal Castanon says the man's calm demeanor after sexually assaulting a stranger is what terrified her

She's speaking out in the hopes of getting him off the streets

The woman seen on surveillance video chasing after and smacking the man who grabbed her buttocks on the subway last month says she instinctively went after him when she felt his shocking touch.

Chantal Castanon, 26, was heading home to Staten Island through Grand Central on Aug. 31, in a good mood after getting off work early -- until she felt the stranger's hand on her behind.

"He did it with such a firm grip that I still felt him -- and he was all the way over there already," she told News 4 New York Friday.

Castanon's angry reaction was caught on camera: "I just put the phone in the bag, I didn't even think about it. I just went after him, I just kept hitting him."

The woman who was seen on surveillance video chasing and hitting the man who allegedly groped her on the subway is speaking out

Photo credit: News 4 NY

Subway surveillance video showed her hitting the alleged groper over and over, even chasing the man down a corridor.

"I still was willing to take whatever punches or whatever he was willing to throw back at me," she said.

Unafraid of getting hurt, Castanon said the man's demeanor after seually assaulting a stranger is what terrified her.

"He was just so relaxed, like this was normal for him," she said. "And that scared me the most."

Castanon said she wanted to speak out in the hopes of getting him off the streets. She believes if he's done it once, he'll do it again.

"We don't want to have another generation of young women growing up, fearing walking the streets by themselves," she said.

The suspect is about 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, about 225 pounds with eyeglasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.