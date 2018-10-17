A woman is being charged with animal abuse after authorities discovered her two poodles severely neglected and underweight.

Maritza Acevedo, 45, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, surrendered her black poodles to a local animal shelter in the area on Thursday, Sept. 27, prosecutors say.

The pair of 2-year-old poodles had fur so severely matted they couldn’t properly see and they both had waste stuck to their bodies, prosuectors said. One of the dogs was so malnourished it couldn’t keep food down.

The shelter employees were so alarmed by the condition of the dogs that they alerted the Elizabeth Police Department.

Acevedo was charged with two counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty based on the medical conditions of the dogs. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.