NJ Woman Accused of Neglecting Poodles, Charged With Animal Abuse - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NJ Woman Accused of Neglecting Poodles, Charged With Animal Abuse

The pair of poodles were brought to a local animal shelter severely underweight and unable to eat.

By Alexandra Lo Re

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ Woman Accused of Neglecting Poodles, Charged With Animal Abuse
    Union County

    A woman is being charged with animal abuse after authorities discovered her two poodles severely neglected and underweight.

    Maritza Acevedo, 45, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, surrendered her black poodles to a local animal shelter in the area on Thursday, Sept. 27, prosecutors say.

    The pair of 2-year-old poodles had fur so severely matted they couldn’t properly see and they both had waste stuck to their bodies, prosuectors said. One of the dogs was so malnourished it couldn’t keep food down.

    The shelter employees were so alarmed by the condition of the dogs that they alerted the Elizabeth Police Department.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Carl Schurz Park

    Acevedo was charged with two counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty based on the medical conditions of the dogs. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us