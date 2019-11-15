The woman is seen motioning to a red SUV that eventually pulls up to her, and she loads four dogs into the car, carrying one in her arms. NBC New York’s Rana Novini reports.

The NYPD says Kennedy Rivera, 20, surrendered to police Thursday after seeing herself on the news. NBC New York and other outlets reported on a video of Rivera standing in an alley near Prospect Avenue around 10 a.m. on Saturday with a dog and leash in hand, gesturing to a red SUV down the block.

When the vehicle pulled up, Rivera is seen putting the large, black dog inside before going back to a driveway where she had removed the first dog. She then returned with three other dogs, clutching one of them in her arms.

The dogs' owner has been reunited with her pets, police said. It's unclear what motivated Rivera to take the dogs from the driveway in broad daylight.

Rivera was charged with 3rd degree grand larceny, according to police.