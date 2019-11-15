Woman Caught on Camera Stealing Four Dogs Surrenders to Police - NBC New York
Woman Caught on Camera Stealing Four Dogs Surrenders to Police

Published 35 minutes ago

    Woman Seen on Camera Taking Dogs from Bronx Alley

    The woman is seen motioning to a red SUV that eventually pulls up to her, and she loads four dogs into the car, carrying one in her arms. NBC New York’s Rana Novini reports.

    What to Know

    • A woman who was caught on camera stealing four dogs from an alley in the Bronx has turned herself in to police

    • The dogs' owner told police that she had left her dogs in the driveway, unclear for how long, and when she returned, they were gone

    • Kennedy Rivera, 20, was charged with 3rd degree grand larceny. It's unclear what motivated her to take the dogs

    A woman who was caught on camera stealing four dogs from an alley in the Bronx has turned herself in to police.

    The NYPD says Kennedy Rivera, 20, surrendered to police Thursday after seeing herself on the news. NBC New York and other outlets reported on a video of Rivera standing in an alley near Prospect Avenue around 10 a.m. on Saturday with a dog and leash in hand, gesturing to a red SUV down the block.

    When the vehicle pulled up, Rivera is seen putting the large, black dog inside before going back to a driveway where she had removed the first dog. She then returned with three other dogs, clutching one of them in her arms.

    The dogs' owner has been reunited with her pets, police said. It's unclear what motivated Rivera to take the dogs from the driveway in broad daylight.

    Rivera was charged with 3rd degree grand larceny, according to police.

