Woman Set on Fire by Boyfriend in NYC Apartment: Sources

Published 2 hours ago

    Woman Found Burning Alive in Manhattan

    A woman was beaten and set on fire on the Upper West Side on Tuesday afternoon. Ray Villeda reports.

    A 32-year-old woman was found burned in her Upper West Side apartment Tuesday morning, allegedly by her boyfriend, who's now being sought by police, according to law enforcement sources. 

    The victim was found with burns to her body inside her Columbus Avenue apartment just before noon, according to police. She was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition. 

    Sources say the suspect is believed to be the woman's boyfriend, who lives in a different apartment in the same building. He has not been located. 

