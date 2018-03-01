A 67-year-old woman brutally beat up inside a Chelsea subway station in an attack that appears to have no clear motive, police say.

Police say last Thursday the woman in a yellow hat and fur coat knocked the woman to the ground and punched her in the face numerous times. The woman fractured her elbow and suffered a black eye in the beating inside the 14 Street station.

She was removed to an area hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said. The suspect fled the area on foot.

Video taken at the turnstiles shows the suspect screaming at somebody. Anybody with tips is urged to Crime Stopper at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).