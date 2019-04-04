A woman has a broken nose after she was sucker-punched by a man who followed her off the subway, police say. (Published 48 minutes ago)

A woman has a broken nose after she was sucker-punched by a man who followed her off the subway, police say.

The 52-year-old woman had gotten into a screaming match with the 20-something-year-old suspect on the 2 train in Brooklyn last month, according to the NYPD. The fight escalated into a physical altercation, but when the train stopped at the Church Avenue station, the woman got off.

The suspect followed her to street level, where he slugged the woman in her face, breaking her nose, police said. Surveillance video released Wednesday night by the NYPD shows the man wind up and throw the haymaker.

The man then fled the area and hasn’t been seen since. The woman refused medical attention at the scene, officials said.

No arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.