A search for a woman who got swept away by the water off Far Rockaway turned into a recovery mission. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018)

What to Know NYPD divers have recovered the body of a woman believed to have been the one swept out into the water in Far Rockaway over the weekend

Crews started searching for the 35-year-old woman in Far Rockaway Sunday evening, but the rescue mission turned into a recovery by sunset

Police said she was swept out into the water as she was walking along the beach at low tide

Police have recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman in the waters off Queens, and she's believed to be the woman who was swept out in the water by an unexpected wave as she was walking on the beach in Far Rockaway over the weekend.

NYPD scuba divers found the woman's body in the area of Beach 108th Street and Jamaica Bay just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at a Harbor Unit base.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death. The identity of the woman won't be released until family is notified.

Police had been searching for a woman after she got swept out into the water at Bayswater Point State Park in Far Rockaway, police said. She had been walking on the beach at low tide.

Someone saw the incident unfold and tried to rescue the woman, but wasn't able to, sources said.

Residents said the neighborhood isn't a designated swim area and there is no lifeguard on duty, however, the water is usually calm.