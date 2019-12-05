Fifi Ho left her dog in her car in Chinatown for just a short time, when a thief broke into the vehicle and took off with the pooch. Now she's desperate for the dog's return, no questions asked. NBC New York's Rana Novini reports.

Fifi Ho is tearfully pleading to the person who stole her dog, Teddy, from her car in New York City's Chinatown to return him, saying that the doll-like pup has been with her for six years.

"I'm his world. He's mine too. I live by myself he's the only one I've got," Ho tells NBC New York. "I couldn't imagine my life without him."

She says she left Teddy in the car parked on Walker Street on Sunday when someone broke in around 7 p.m. and took the dog, along with his black mesh carrier.

Ho has gotten backlash online from people who criticized her for leaving her dog in the car in the first place.

"I got a lot of mean comments. 'Well if he's so important why did you leave him in the car?' Because I want to bring him with me and I know he's safe and I know he's warm. I'm not putting him in any danger."

Ho has taken the detective work into her own hands by going door to door in the neighborhood, looking for surveillance video.

She eventually found a footage that shows a person walking and holding what appears to be Teddy's carrier.

She has just one message for the person who took her dog: "Please return Teddy. I'll put up a reward, any reward. No questions asked. I just want my child back."