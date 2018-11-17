Police released the inset photos of the suspect accused of punching a mom on the subway.

A mom was beaten after she confronted another woman on the subway about a purse hitting her 6-year-old son in the face, police said.

The attack happened the same day a woman was beaten after her young son asked why another child was wearing a costume, the NYPD said. Two women were arrested on Friday and charged in that assault, police said.

In the latest attack to become known, the woman was riding the 2 train around Simpson Street in the Bronx on Nov. 2 when the bag hit her son in the face during the morning commute, the NYPD said.

The women got into a dispute that led to the purse-holder punching the mom in her face, body and head, police said.

When the 32-year-old mom and her son got out of the train at 149th Street, the attacker followed them into the street, yelling at them both, police said.

The attacker was last seen wearing a green jacket and red hat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).