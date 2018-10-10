NYPD: Trio Beat Woman for Money at Chelsea Subway Station

Trio Beat Woman for Money Inside Chelsea Subway Station: NYPD - NBC New York
Trio Beat Woman for Money Inside Chelsea Subway Station: NYPD

By Kerry Barrett

Published 2 hours ago

    Police are on the hunt for a trio of violent subway robbers who cops say attacked and beat a woman inside a Chelsea station for money. Kerry Barrett reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Police in Manhattan are on the hunt for a trio of violent subway robbers who cops say attacked and beat a woman inside a Chelsea station for money.

    The 30-year-old woman was approached by the three suspects inside the 23rd Street C train subway station around 10 Monday night, according to the NYPD. As she was walking into the station, one of them kicked her in her back.

    She then tried to swipe her MetroCard at the turnstile, but another suspect punched her in the face and demanded money. The trio ran off as other passengers walked into the underground station, police said.

    The victim suffered facial bruising, officials said.

    Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

