A 37-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter were pelted by BB gun bullets in a hail of gunfire unleashed by two suspects, one of whom used a BB gun and one of whom used a real gun, in the Bronx, authorities say.

Both victims had only minor injuries and have been treated and released from the hospital. Cops believe they were hit only with the BB gun bullets, not bullets from a real gun, in the fray on East 174th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man was hit in the leg by an actual gunshot; he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It's not clear why the two suspects were firing, nor was it known if they were trying to hit anyone in particular or anyone at all. Police say they don't believe the woman and child were the intended targets, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police released a surveillance image of one of the suspects (above). Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call police.