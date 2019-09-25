Woman Punches 67-Year-Old Woman Repeatedly in Subway Fray, Police Say - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Punches 67-Year-Old Woman Repeatedly in Subway Fray, Police Say

It happened at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights stop around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 10; the victim refused medical attention at the scene

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Punches 67-Year-Old Woman Repeatedly in Subway Fray, Police Say
    News 4

    What to Know

    • A woman allegedly beat another woman during an argument as the victim was switching subways in Queens earlier this month

    • It happened at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights stop around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 10; the victim refused medical attention at the scene

    • Cops released a photo of the suspect (above); anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a woman who allegedly punched another woman in the face repeatedly as the victim changed trains in Queens earlier this month. 

    Authorities say the 67-year-old victim was swapping subways at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station around 3:15 p.m. Sept. 10 when she got into some sort of argument with the other woman. 

    It's not clear what they were arguing about, but the suspect started whacking the victim in the face, authorities say. The victim was bruised but refused medical attention at the scene, according to police. 

    The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Suspected Rabid Raccoon Attacks Two Men in New Jersey

    [NY] Suspected Rabid Raccoon Attacks Two Men in New Jersey

    The raccoon attacked two neighbors Thursday afternoon in Maywood, and even wasn't stopped after being hit with two stun guns. The critter was finally cornered and tested for rabies. NBC New York’s Ray Villeda reports.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us