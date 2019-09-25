What to Know A woman allegedly beat another woman during an argument as the victim was switching subways in Queens earlier this month

It happened at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights stop around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 10; the victim refused medical attention at the scene

Cops released a photo of the suspect (above); anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly punched another woman in the face repeatedly as the victim changed trains in Queens earlier this month.

Authorities say the 67-year-old victim was swapping subways at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station around 3:15 p.m. Sept. 10 when she got into some sort of argument with the other woman.

It's not clear what they were arguing about, but the suspect started whacking the victim in the face, authorities say. The victim was bruised but refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

