Runner Gets Yanked Off Long Island Bridle Path, Fights Off Attacker

Published 6 minutes ago

    Police are looking for a man they say attacked a woman running on a Long Island horse path.

    The woman told police the man yanked her off a bridle path at Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead about 11 a.m. Friday.

    The pair tussled for a few moments before police say she was able to escape and run off in another direction. 

    It's not clear if she sustained any lasting physical injuries from the attack. 

    No arrests have been made in the case. New York State Parks police are actively searching for the suspect.

