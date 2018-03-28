Woman Loses Ear Trying to Protect Kids at NYC Playground from Attacking Pit Bull: Witnesses - NBC New York
Woman Loses Ear Trying to Protect Kids at NYC Playground from Attacking Pit Bull: Witnesses

By Michael George

Published 2 hours ago

    A dog attacked a woman and tore off her ear in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities and witnesses.

    The 57-year-old woman also had hand injuries after the attack at a playground at the Eastchester Houses in Laconia about 4:30 p.m., witnesses said. They said the woman was shielding children from the dog, which is thought to be a pit bull and was not on a leash at the time. 

    She was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

    The dog's was captured after the attack, according to authorities. The animal's owner, a 23-year-old woman, was detained by police. 

    Charges are pending in the case. 

