A dog attacked a woman and tore off her ear in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities and witnesses.

The 57-year-old woman also had hand injuries after the attack at a playground at the Eastchester Houses in Laconia about 4:30 p.m., witnesses said. They said the woman was shielding children from the dog, which is thought to be a pit bull and was not on a leash at the time.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The dog's was captured after the attack, according to authorities. The animal's owner, a 23-year-old woman, was detained by police.

Charges are pending in the case.