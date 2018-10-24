What to Know Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman twice within a span of hours in Brooklyn over the summer

First he punched her in the face as she jogged on DeKalb Avenue; less than three hours later, he attacked her with a walking cane

Police say the woman did not appear to know the man; anyone with information about him is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for a young man they say punched a 33-year-old woman in the face as she jogged in Brooklyn early one morning, then beat her with a walking cane when he ran into her hours later on the same street, authorities say.

Police say the stranger, thought to be in his mid-to-late 20s, first attacked the woman in front of a laundry service on DeKalb Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30. He sneaked up on her from behind and threw a punch.

The woman kept jogging and got away. Less than three hours later, around 9 a.m., cops say the woman was walking in the back of a rental building a block or so away when the man approached her yet again. This time, police say, he repeatedly beat her with a walking cane, lacerating her forearm before he fled.

The woman walked to a local precinct to report the attacks. She was treated at a hospital for various injuries and released.

Cops released a surveillance image of the man (above). He was last seen wearing a green tank top, red shorts and white and black sneakers. He also has a tattoo on his face. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.