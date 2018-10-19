An elderly man attacked an elderly woman at a Bronx McDonald’s, breaking several of her bones, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

An elderly man attacked an elderly woman at a Bronx McDonald’s, breaking several of her bones, apparently for no reason, police say and surveillance video shows.

The attacker, who is described as having grey hair, walked up to an 87-year-old woman inside the fast-food restaurant on 149th Street in Melrose, grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground, according to the NYPD.

The man then fled the area with his rolling suitcase, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man attacked the woman or whether or not he was provoked.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and took the woman to an area hospital, where she was treated for a fractured pelvis and fractured arm, officials said.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.