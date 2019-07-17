Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman on Long Island last week in a possible anti-LGBTQ attack.

Suffolk County police say a group of men approached a same-sex couple in an alley in Patchogue on July 7. One of the men made lewd comments directed at the women and they got into a verbal argument.

The altercation turned violent and the man assaulted one of the women who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say they believe the other men in the group didn't participate in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.