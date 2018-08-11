Woman Arrested in Hit and Run of 14-Year-Old Girl on Bike: Police

What to Know A 14-year-old is in critical condition after a driver slammed into her while she was riding her bike in New Jersey, authorities say

A woman was arrested in the hit and run of a 14-year-old girl on her bike who was carried on the hood of the fleeing car, police said Saturday.

Brittany Keifer, 26, of Point Pleasant, was charged with assault by auto and leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, Point Pleasant police said. She was also issued a summons for reckless driving.

Keiffer was released on a complaint summons.

The teenager was bicycling on Route 88 in Point Pleasant on Thursday night when a black sedan struck her, according to the Ocean County prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors say the girl was struck by the front passenger side of the vehicle, which caused her to roll onto the windshield and hood.

Allegedly, the driver continued after the impact carrying her on the vehicle’s hood “for a distance" before she fell off.

The girl was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in critical condition.



