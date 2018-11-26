A man in his 70s was hit and killed by a BMW as he crossed the road the night before Thanksgiving. (Published Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018)

Police say they've arrested the woman suspected of hitting a 72-year-old man with a BMW on Thanksgiving eve on Long Island, then driving away.

Carol Cashman of Locust Vally was arraigned in First District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death Monday. Attorney information for the woman wasn't immediately clear.

The victim was crossing at Brewster Street in Glen Cove, Long Island, when he was hit by the light colored BMW traveling north.

The car hit him so hard his body landed several feet away. "It’s horrible, the man was left for dead, he has a family," Detective Lt. John Nagle said.

The woman driving did initially stop, gout out of her car and spoke to some witnesses, police said. But she then got back into her BMW and drove away.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released, pending family notification.

Residents in Glen Cove said drivers tend to speed in the area, and it can be risky to cross the street.

"The light changes very rarely and doesn’t give you much time to cross," Anthony Curci said.