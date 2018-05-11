A Long Island woman is under arrest for allegedly trying to murder her newborn son last month, putting him in a bag and tossing him in the trash after she delivered at home, authorities say.

Suffolk County Police arrested Felicia Squillace, 26, late Thursday at Brunswick Hospital.

Police said Squillace gave birth at her home in Coram on April 27. She immediately put the newborn boy in a plastic bag, authorities allege, and then tried to dump the bag in a trash bin outside the house.

Two other residents of the home heard the baby crying and took the bag from her, police said.

The baby survived and is now in foster care. Squillace was arrested after being released from the hospital.