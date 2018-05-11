Woman Gives Birth at Home, Throws Live Newborn Out in Trash: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Gives Birth at Home, Throws Live Newborn Out in Trash: Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Gives Birth at Home, Throws Live Newborn Out in Trash: Police
    SCPD
    Felicia Squillace, 26, faces charges that she attempted to murder her newborn son.

    A Long Island woman is under arrest for allegedly trying to murder her newborn son last month, putting him in a bag and tossing him in the trash after she delivered at home, authorities say. 

    Suffolk County Police arrested Felicia Squillace, 26, late Thursday at Brunswick Hospital. 

    Police said Squillace gave birth at her home in Coram on April 27. She immediately put the newborn boy in a plastic bag, authorities allege, and then tried to dump the bag in a trash bin outside the house. 

    Two other residents of the home heard the baby crying and took the bag from her, police said. 

    Top News Photos: Gaza-Israel Tensions High

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    The baby survived and is now in foster care. Squillace was arrested after being released from the hospital. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us