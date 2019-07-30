What to Know An NY woman allegedly hatched a murder-for-hire plot targeting her former mother-in-law and a child in a scheme to get her ex-husband back

An indictment against the 25-year-old Huntington woman was unsealed Tuesday

Elsy Rodriguez Garcia allegedly plotted the hit in hopes it would get her family -- her ex-husband and their 2-year-old -- back together

A Long Island woman allegedly hatched a murder-for-hire plot targeting her former mother-in-law and a child in a scheme to get her ex-husband back, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Elsy Rodriguez Garcia, a 25-year-old Huntington Station woman, allegedly was angry her ex-husband had been spending so much time with his mother and 5-year-old daughter, who he had with a different woman.

She hoped that by taking them out she could get her own family -- her ex-husband and their 2-year-old child -- back together, the indictment from Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini's office said. Prosecutors say Rodriguez Garcia allegedly tried to enlist her former brother-in-law for help expediting the hit, which she wanted to happen while the mother-in-law and child were visiting Ecuador.

According to authorities, police doctored a photograph to look like two bodies in an Ecuadorean street and sent it to her, under the pretense it was from a hit man, at which point Rodriguez Garcia allegedly agreed to send $6,000 as payment.

She pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.