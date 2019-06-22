Woman Accused of Drunken Crash With 3 Daughters in Car

A Do Not Enter sign is lodged in the roof of the RAV 4.

A woman who was allegedly driving drunk on the Long Island Expressway crashed her car with her three daughters inside, police said.

The daughters, ages 5, 7 and 22, weren't injured. The younger girls were placed in the custody of relatives, Suffolk County police said.

Victorial Villatoro, 44, of Bay Shore, was charged with driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident, and Leandra's Law, which means drunk driving with a child in the car, police said.

She was driving a Toyota RAV 4 on the Long Island Expressway early Saturday when she lost control and struck a Jeep, police said. She then fled the scene and eventually drove into a parking lot in Medford where she was arrested.

Video shows a Do Not Enter sign was lodged in the roof of the RAV 4.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Villatoro had an attorney.