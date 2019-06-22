Woman Accused of Drunken Crash With 3 Daughters in Car - NBC New York
INTERACTIVE: 
Come to the Free NBC4/T47 Health Expo!
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Accused of Drunken Crash With 3 Daughters in Car

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Accused of Drunken Crash With 3 Daughters in Car
    NBC 4 New York
    A Do Not Enter sign is lodged in the roof of the RAV 4.

    A woman who was allegedly driving drunk on the Long Island Expressway crashed her car with her three daughters inside, police said. 

    The daughters, ages 5, 7 and 22, weren't injured. The younger girls were placed in the custody of relatives, Suffolk County police said. 

    Victorial Villatoro, 44, of Bay Shore, was charged with driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident, and Leandra's Law, which means drunk driving with a child in the car, police said. 

    She was driving a Toyota RAV 4 on the Long Island Expressway early Saturday when she lost control and struck a Jeep, police said. She then fled the scene and eventually drove into a parking lot in Medford where she was arrested. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Beth Elwood

    Video shows a Do Not Enter sign was lodged in the roof of the RAV 4. 

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Villatoro had an attorney. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us