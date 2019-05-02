Woman, 83, Found Dead With Trauma to Head, Torso Inside Brooklyn Apartment Building: Cops - NBC New York
Woman, 83, Found Dead With Trauma to Head, Torso Inside Brooklyn Apartment Building: Cops

Police found the woman unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of her Brownsville apartment Tuesday night

Published 22 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 83-year-old woman was found dead with head and torso trauma inside her Brooklyn apartment, authorities say

    • Police responding to a 911 call found the woman unconscious on the floor of her apartment in Brownsville Tuesday night

    • Police hadn’t arrested anyone in connection with James’ death as of Thursday evening. An investigation is ongoing

    An 83-year-old woman was found dead with trauma to her head and torso inside her Brooklyn apartment, authorities say.

    Police responding to a 911 call found Jacolia James unconscious and unresponsive inside her apartment at 393 Powell St., one of the Carter G. Woodson Houses in Brownsville, shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the NYPD said.

    James was lying on the floor inside the apartment with trauma to her head and torso, police said.

    She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police hadn’t arrested anyone in connection with James’ death as of Thursday evening. An investigation is ongoing.

