Woman, 81, Hit and Killed By Bus in Lower Manhattan: NYPD - NBC New York
Woman, 81, Hit and Killed By Bus in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

The woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Liberty Street and South End Avenue around 7 p.m. on Thursday when the bus hit her, police said

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    An 81-year-old woman was fatally hit by a bus in downtown Manhattan, the NYPD said.

    The woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Liberty Street and South End Avenue around 7 p.m. on Thursday when the bus hit her, police said.

    Police believe the Golden Touch coach bus was pulling away from the curb after letting off passengers when it hit the woman.

    The bus driver remained at the scene and hasn’t been charged, the NYPD said. 

    Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim. An investigation is ongoing.

