Woman, 81, Hit and Killed By Bus in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

What to Know An 81-year-old woman was fatally hit by a bus in downtown Manhattan, the NYPD said

The woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Liberty Street and South End Avenue when she was hit, police said

The bus driver remained at the scene and hasn’t been charged, the NYPD said

An 81-year-old woman was fatally hit by a bus in downtown Manhattan, the NYPD said.

The woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Liberty Street and South End Avenue around 7 p.m. on Thursday when the bus hit her, police said.

Police believe the Golden Touch coach bus was pulling away from the curb after letting off passengers when it hit the woman.

The bus driver remained at the scene and hasn’t been charged, the NYPD said.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim. An investigation is ongoing.