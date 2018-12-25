What to Know A woman in her 80s was pushed to the ground and robbed during a home invasion in Brooklyn Christmas morning, police say

According to NYPD, the incident occurred on West 25th Street in the 60th precinct around 7 a.m. as the woman waited for her home health attendant to show up.

Police say she left the door open and when she turned around she saw a stranger who pushed her to the ground and stole from her.

It is unclear what exactly was taken during the home invasion robbery, police say.

The victim was not seriously injured and the suspect fled the scene.