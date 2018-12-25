Woman in Her 80s Robbed During Christmas Morning Home Invasion in New York City, Police Say - NBC New York
Woman in Her 80s Robbed During Christmas Morning Home Invasion in New York City, Police Say

Published 50 minutes ago

    Woman in Her 80s Robbed During Christmas Morning Home Invasion in New York City, Police Say

    What to Know

    • A woman in her 80s was pushed to the ground and robbed during a home invasion in Brooklyn Christmas morning, police say

    • According to NYPD, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. as the woman waited for her home health attendant to show up

    • It is unclear what was taken during the home invasion robbery, police say; The victim was not seriously injured and the suspect fled

    A woman in her 80s was pushed to the ground and robbed during a home invasion in Brooklyn Christmas morning, police say.

    According to NYPD, the incident occurred on West 25th Street in the 60th precinct around 7 a.m. as the woman waited for her home health attendant to show up.

    Police say she left the door open and when she turned around she saw a stranger who pushed her to the ground and stole from her.

    It is unclear what exactly was taken during the home invasion robbery, police say.

    The victim was not seriously injured and the suspect fled the scene.

