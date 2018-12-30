A grandmother and her two grandchildren were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in New Hyde Park, officials and neighbors said. Ken Buffa reports.

2 Kids Among 3 Hurt in New Hyde Park House Fire

What to Know A grandma and her two grandkids were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Long Island, officials said

The fire tore through the first and second floors of a home on N. 12th Street in New Hyde Park around 3 a.m. on Sunday

One of the children escaped from the home through a window on the second floor, according to the fire chief

A grandmother and her two grandchildren were hospitalized after a fire broke out at their home on Long Island, officials said.

The fire tore through the first and second floors of a home on N. 12th Street in New Hyde Park around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a fire chief at the scene said.

Neighbors told News 4 two grandparents and their grandson and granddaughter were inside the home when the fire broke out.

The grandmother and her grandchildren were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation, firefighters told News 4.

Firefighters said the grandson and grandfather weren't facing serious injuries, but the grandmother and her granddaughter were in critical condition.

The grandson escaped from the home by climbing through a window on the second floor and jumping onto a parked vehicle, witnesses said.

The fire melted the siding off the home next door.

Officials didn't immediately release the ages of the victims.