What to Know Once you're done packing packing up all those Thanksgiving leftovers, you might want to unpack the snow shovel and salt

Storm Team 4 is tracking a wintry storm that has the potential to drop as much as eight inches of snow in some parts of the tri-state

The Hudson Valley may see 8 inches, while spots further south may get 3-5 inches, Storm Team 4 says; NYC and the coast can expect 1-3 inches

Once you're done packing packing up all those Thanksgiving leftovers (after likely packing on a few pounds), you might want to unpack the snow shovel and salt.

That's because Storm Team 4 is tracking a winter storm that has the potential to drop as much as eight inches of snow in some parts of the tri-state late Sunday night into Monday, and a wintry mix throughout the region.

Counties in the Hudson Valley down to the northernmost sections of Rockland and Westchester counties may get between five and eight inches of the white stuff by the time Monday morning rolls around, according to Storm Team 4.

Most of Westchester and Rockland counties below that, along with northern New Jersey and Fairfield County in Connecticut, can right now expect three to five inches of snow, Storm Team 4 says.

Areas along the coast — including New York City, Long Island and down into central New Jersey — are forecast to get up to three inches, according to Storm Team 4. Some spots on far eastern Long Island and into southern New Jersey are looking to get less than an inch of accumulation total.

There will also be rain falling in spots all over the tri-state. No matter how much precipitation is expected, one thing is certain: Major travel headaches should be anticipated all along the I-95 corridor starting in the early evening on Sunday.

For folks traveling, it may be better to head out a few hours earlier rather than deal with the traffic and nast conditions. The flying may see some significant delays on flights into and out of the area's major airports.

But before the first storm of the season gets here, you can expect the remainder of Thanksgiving to stay windy and warmer than usual. Some stronger winds, which reached over 40 mph at times, did bring down some trees and power lines across the area.

What Is The Difference Between Freezing Rain and Sleet?

NBC New York’s Janice Huff uses AR technology to show what the real difference is between sleet and freezing rain — a lot which depends on the air and ground temperatures. (Published Friday, Nov. 22, 2019)

The mercury will dip overnight, so if you're planning on trying to score a doorbuster deal on Black Friday, bundle up.

The remainder of the long holiday weekend will feature clear skies, with temperatures staying chilly. Sunday will start off clear before that wintry storm begins to move on in around nightfall.

Top Tri-State News Photos