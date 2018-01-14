What to Know Temperatures on Sunday morning were around 40 degrees colder than on Saturday morning

Snow is likely on Tuesday, with an inch or two of accumulation possible

The MLK Jr. holiday promises to be cold with highs in the low to mid-20s

People across the tri-state woke up Sunday to temperatures about 40 degrees lower than Saturday morning and the chill is going to stick around.

Also possible this week -- snow on Tuesday with an inch or two of accumulation, Storm Team 4 says. Light flurries are also possible Wednesday.

Until then, brace for the frigid cold. The temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach only the low to mid-20s. The wind will make it feel more like the single digits to the teens.

Compare that to Saturday morning, when it was more than 40 degrees warmer in many places across the tri-state. The temp drop in New York City was 42 degrees.

Sunday night will remain bitterly cold, getting below zero across the lower Hudson Valley. Southern Connecticut and northeastern New Jersey will dip to the single digits. Long Island and New York City will be the warmest, with lows between 10 to 15 degrees.

The holiday on Monday will stay cold, with highs in the high 20s.

Residents will have to wait until Friday and Saturday to get significantly above freezing, and then Monday will feel like spring with a high of 58.

