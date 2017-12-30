Get ready for another coating of snow and frigid temperatures to finish off the year.

Already dealing with a deep, prolonged freeze, the tri-state is expected to see snow this weekend, just ahead of New Year's celebrations.

Storm Team 4 says snow showers will move in from the west beginning Saturday morning and continue through much of the afternoon. It will be a light, powdery snow, so anything that falls on the frozen ground will stick very quickly.

While most of the region will only see between a dusting and one inch of powdery snow, parts of eastern Long Island could accumulations reach up between 1 to 3 inches by the time the last squalls exit in the evening, according to Storm Team 4.

Alternate parking rules in New York City will be suspended Saturday to make for easier snow removal.

Temperatures will continue to stay below freezing, though light winds will cut the chill just a tiny bit, allowing for highs to peak in the mid to upper 20s.

Revelers planning to head to Times Square for New Year's Eve, be warned: it will be dangerously cold, with temperatures forecast to be around 12 degrees by midnight -- though it will feel like -2 degrees.

It will be so cold that Mayor de Blasio discouraged revelers from bringing their children to Times Square on WNYC's Brian Lehrer Show.

The new year will start off bitterly cold, with New Year's Day forecast to reach only 18 degrees, even with sunshine.