What to Know Several inches of slushy snow are forecast for New York City on Saturday night

Higher accumulations are expected in the New Jersey suburbs and in the Hudson Valley

Warm weather arrives Sunday and sticks around throughout the week; highs in 60s are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

A weekend winter storm is expected to bring inches of snow to the tri-state before warm weather next week, Storm Team 4 says.

Temperatures will plummet from the high 50s on Friday afternoon to below freezing by early Saturday morning, according to Storm Team 4.

The wintry mix will hit New York City around sunset Saturday, bringing about 1 or 2 inches of slushy snow to the five boroughs and Long Island and 2 to 4 inches to parts of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, Storm Team 4 says.

The National Weather Service says 4 to 7 inches of snow are possible. The agency issued a winter storm watch for New York City on Friday and warned of dangerous road conditions.

The snow moves out early Sunday morning, making way for a sunny and pleasant Sunday afternoon, when highs will approach 50 degrees, Storm Team 4 says.

The above-average temperatures continue throughout next week, with highs peaking in the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

