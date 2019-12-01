A snow alert was issued for New York City through Monday and a travel advisory is in place, urging people to take mass transit.

Winter storms across the U.S. have been plaguing travelers from coast to coast over the holiday weekend, worsening a travel day previously anticipated to break records.

Hundreds of flights in and out of the tri-state were delayed on Sunday as the first major snowfall descended on the region. Trade group Airlines for America expected Sunday to be the busiest air travel day in U.S. history.

Newark Liberty International Airport was at a ground stop until 3 p.m., and was still experiencing arrival and departure delays as of around 5:30 p.m.

"I’m feeling a little stressed right now, we are thinking of renting a cab but are worried about what the drive would be like to Toronto...we are mercy of the airlines now," said Toronto-bound Susan Angelidis.

FlightAware data showed 80 flights into or out of Newark Liberty International Airport already cancelled, six flights out of JFK Airport cancelled and another 29 cancellations into or out of LaGuardia as of 3:30 p.m.

While some travelers at airports settled in for extended delays, homeowners started taking precautions on the ground.

Icy roads were already causing headaches for drivers by the afternoon. Emergency crews rescued a trapped driver whose vehicle flipped on a Long Island road.

Bags of salt, boxes of shovels and scrapers were popular purchases for people finding themselves in need of winter supplies.

"No snow tires on the car. No salt in the garage. So... had to run out and make a trip to Home Depot," said one shopper.

"When I came [to Home Depot] this morning they had the big buckets of salt all right," said Vernon Sumpter, a Greenburgh resident. "I bought four of them myself."