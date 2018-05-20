Winning Ticket for $315M Powerball Jackpot Sold in NJ

What to Know
The winning ticket for a $315.3 million Powerball jackpot was sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said Sunday.
The winning ticket will be worth $183.2 million cash, officials said.
The ticket was sold at the Shopright on South River Street in Hackensack, said John M. White, the acting executive director of the New Jersey Lottery.
A ticket winning $1 million was also sold in New York.
Tickets were also sold in New Jersey that wone $150,000 and $50,000, officials said.
The winning numbers in the May 19 drawing were: 03-06-09-17-56, Powerball 25, Power Play 3X.
White said the winner should sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides, put it in a safe place and then contact lottery headquarters.
In March, a New Jersey man who was playing for only the second time in his life won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot. He bought the ticket at a Lukoil station in Riverdale.