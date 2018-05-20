Winning Ticket for $315M Powerball Jackpot Sold in NJ - NBC New York
Winning Ticket for $315M Powerball Jackpot Sold in NJ

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The winning ticket for a $315.3 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Hackensack, New Jersey

    • Several other winning tickets were sold in the region, including a $1 million payout in New York

    • The winning numbers in the May 19 drawing were: 03-06-09-17-56, Powerball 25, Power Play 3X

    The winning ticket for a $315.3 million Powerball jackpot was sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said Sunday.

    The winning ticket will be worth $183.2 million cash, officials said

    The ticket was sold at the Shopright on South River Street in Hackensack, said John M. White, the acting executive director of the New Jersey Lottery. 

    A ticket winning $1 million was also sold in New York. 

    Tickets were also sold in New Jersey that wone $150,000 and $50,000, officials said. 

    The winning numbers in the May 19 drawing were: 03-06-09-17-56, Powerball 25, Power Play 3X.

    White said the winner should sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides, put it in a safe place and then contact lottery headquarters.

    In March, a New Jersey man who was playing for only the second time in his life won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot. He bought the ticket at a Lukoil station in Riverdale.


