Window Washers Rescued After Getting Stuck 39 Floors High Outside UN Building - NBC New York
Window Washers Rescued After Getting Stuck 39 Floors High Outside UN Building

Published 2 hours ago

    Adam Kuperstein
    The United Nations building on East 42nd Street.

    What to Know

    • A pair of window washers are stuck inside a carrier on the 39th floor of a building in Midtown

    • The two men are trapped on the side of a building at 405 E. 42nd St., near the FDR Drive, according to police

    • The tower is a United Nations building, according to the organization's website

    Two window washers were rescued after they got stuck in a carrier 39 floors high outside a United Nations building in Midtown, authorities said. 

    Police received a call reporting the two men were trapped on the side of the building at 405 E. 42nd St., near the FDR Drive, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the NYPD said.

    Authorities broke a window to help them inside and they were rescued within about an hour. The FDNY said it was evaluating the workers on scene.

