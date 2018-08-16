What to Know A pair of window washers are stuck inside a carrier on the 39th floor of a building in Midtown

The two men are trapped on the side of a building at 405 E. 42nd St., near the FDR Drive, according to police

The tower is a United Nations building, according to the organization's website

Two window washers were rescued after they got stuck in a carrier 39 floors high outside a United Nations building in Midtown, authorities said.

Police received a call reporting the two men were trapped on the side of the building at 405 E. 42nd St., near the FDR Drive, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the NYPD said.

Authorities broke a window to help them inside and they were rescued within about an hour. The FDNY said it was evaluating the workers on scene.