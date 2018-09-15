Window Washers Stuck 12 Floors High on UN Building: FDNY

Window washers are stuck on the UN building in midtown east.

A pair of window washers were stuck 12 floors high on the United Nations building on Saturday evening, firefighters said.

The two workers were reported stuck at 7 p.m., the FDNY said.

They were not considered to be in immediate danger.

The UN General Assembly opens on Tuesday.

Just a month ago, two window washers became trapped 39 stories high on the same building at 42nd Street near the FDR Drive. Authorities broke a window to help them inside and they were rescued within about an hour on Aug. 16.