Police have released surveillance footage in their search for a group of teens wanted in connection with at least three violent, possibly bias, attacks and attempted robberies that occurred in the span of mere minutes in Brooklyn.

At least three men were attacked early Monday in different locations, all near each other in the Williamsburg neighborhood. Police say each victim was approached by several teens who punched him in the face, searched his pockets and fled. Nothing was taken.

The first attack happened around 5 a.m. on Ross Street, when a 71-year-old man was blindsided. Half an hour later, the group attacked a 67-year-old man on Clymer Street and supposedly told him "give me your money," police say, adding the victim refused medical treatment.

A 56-year-old man was also attacked at 5:40 a.m. on Wythe Place, authorities say. Two of the victims were taken to hospitals.

Police are investigating the string of violent attacks as possible hate crimes.

Mayor de Blasio tweeted Monday that the city would be adding additional personnel to patrol the area "and keep things safe." Gov. Cuomo offered any help from the state police Hate Crimes Task Force, saying he was "sickened" by the attacks.

In a tweet, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea urged other victims and those who may have information on any of the incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.