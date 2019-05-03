What to Know AG William Barr has now emerged as arguably the most divisive figure in Trump's administration; Nancy Pelosi accused him of lying

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting some strong reaction on social media after advising people to not wash raw chicken

Peter Mayhew, the actor best known for his role as Chewbacca in Star Wars, died April 30 at his Texas home, according to a family statement

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

William Barr Besieged by Allegations of Being President's Protector

Attorney General William Barr portrayed himself as an apolitical elder statesman at his confirmation hearing. He declared he'd rather resign than be asked to fire special counsel Robert Mueller without cause and insisted the prosecutor he'd known for decades would never involve himself in a witch hunt as the president claimed. But now Barr has emerged as arguably the most divisive figure in Donald Trump's administration. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of lying — a charge the Justice Department called reckless and false — and House Democrats are poised to hold him in contempt. His appearance this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee accelerated calls for his resignation after he said Trump had been falsely accused and he spun politically damning episodes in Mueller's report in the president's favor. Barr might have seemed an unlikely lightning rod given his long government career, his distance from Trump's inner circle and his age, 68, that he said made him unconcerned with political advancement.

Cyclone Hits India's East Coast; 1.2 Million Evacuated

Cyclone Fani tore through India's eastern coast on Friday as a grade 5 storm, lashing beaches with rain and wind gusting up to 127 miles per hour and affecting weather as far away as Mount Everest. The India Meteorological Department said the "extremely severe" cyclone in the Bay of Bengal hit the coastal state of Odisha around 8 a.m., with weather impacted across the Asian subcontinent. Dust storms were forecast in the desert state of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan; heat waves in the coastal state of Maharashtra on the Arabian Sea; heavy rain in the northeastern states bordering China; and snowfall in the Himalayas. Around 1.2 million people were evacuated from low-lying areas of Odisha and moved to nearly 4,000 shelters, according to India's National Disaster Response Force. Indian officials put the navy, air force, army and coast guard on high alert. Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said the evacuation effort was unprecedented in India.

'Don't Wash Your Raw Chicken': CDC Warning Sparks Online Debate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting some strong reaction on social media after advising people to not wash raw chicken. In a recent tweet, the CDC urged consumers to avoid washing raw chicken saying that "During washing, chicken juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops." According to the CDC, raw poultry is often contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria like Campylobacter, and, less frequently, Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens. Eating undercooked chicken, or anything contaminated by raw chicken and its juices can lead to food poisoning, the CDC warns. The USDA, which has for years advised against rinsing or soaking chicken prior to cooking, says any bacteria on the raw chicken, like salmonella, ride misting water droplets out from the sink in a process known as "aerosolization," splattering the food-prep area in a 2-3 foot radius.

Breast Implants Tied to Rare Cancer to Remain on US Market

U.S. health authorities will allow a type of breast implant linked to a rare form of cancer to stay on the market. But the Food and Drug Administration said women should receive more information about potential risks when considering the implants. The announcement follows a March public meeting where dozens of women called for bolder steps on breast implant safety. Regulators said it is too soon to ban one type of textured implant recently linked to a rare form of lymphoma. They noted that these kinds of implants account for less than 10% of the U.S. market. The FDA is weighing new warnings and checklists for patients on potential complications and illnesses associated with the implants.

Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca of 'Star Wars' Films, Dies at 74

Peter Mayhew, the actor best known for his role as Chewbacca in the Star Wars series of science fiction films, died April 30 at his North Texas home, according to a statement from his family. Mayhew, who was born in London on May 19, 1944, died with his family by his side. He was 74. Mayhew, who stood 7 feet 2 inches tall, was the giant man inside the furry suit portraying the Wookiee Chewbacca in five Star Wars films beginning with the original trilogy released from 1977 to 1983. Mayhew put on the suit again for 2005's Revenge of the Sith and then again most recently for 2015's The Force Awakens, when he was reunited with Harrison Ford and their iconic spaceship the Millennium Falcon. In addition to films, Mayhew voiced the character in a number of cartoons and video games. Mayhew, who lived in Boyd northwest of Fort Worth, is survived by his wife Angie and three children. There will be a memorial service for friends and family on June 29.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Expecting Baby No. 3

Blake Lively turned heads for all the right reasons at the New York City premiere of "Pokémon Detective Pikachu." As it turns out, the Hollywood actress debuted her baby bump. In other words, the former "Gossip Girl" star and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together. Blake was all smiles when she revealed her bump in Retrofête's Rebecca Dress in metallic yellow. As for Ryan, he also looked more than excited as he posed for photos with his leading lady. The notoriously private couple are already proud parents to two kids. And while they try their best to give their children a private life, both parents have been able to gush about parenthood in rare interviews. And as so many moms and dads know, those first few months of parenthood can be filled with learning curves. Ultimately, both stars embraced every twist and turn with love, humor and patience.