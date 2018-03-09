Half of Will Smith's Breathtaking Former NoHo Condo Hits the Market for $11.8 Million
29 minutes ago
Are you itching to live like a blockbuster movie star? You’re in luck! Half of the former full-floor condo that actor Will Smith once rented, at 25 Bond Street in NoHo, is on the market with an asking price of $11.8 million.
Around 2011, Smith rented the entire fourth floor for a whopping $55,000 a month. However, after the immense space struggled to find a buyer for $19.5 million, the unit was split in half to create two tinier, albeit still pricey condos, according to Curbed. See the full listing here.